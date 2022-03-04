Russia getting banned from one sport after another

PARIS: Russia´s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a widespread backlash in the sports world, with the country booted out of this year´s World Cup.

AFP Sport looks at some of the main developments:

FOOTBALL

Russia is expelled from the 2022 World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions, FIFA and UEFA announce in a joint statement. The decision also affects Russian clubs in European tournaments.

-- The Russian men´s team was due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women´s side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.

The Polish FA had previously insisted they would not play Russia in a World Cup play-off semi-final. Poland were due to play in Moscow on March 24, with the winners scheduled to face Sweden or the Czech Republic, who had also said they would boycott any game against Russia.

UEFA also announces that it is ending its partnership with Russian state energy giant Gazprom, which was believed to have been paying around 40 million euros ($45 million) a year in a deal due to run until 2024.

Saint Petersburg were stripped as hosts of UEFA´s Champions League final set for May 28. The game has been switched to the Stade de France in Paris.

Chelsea´s billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich made the "incredibly difficult" decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine. The billionaire, alleged to have close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003.

IOC

The International Olympic Committee urges sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events. A ban of this kind would see Russia join the Yugoslavia of Slobodan Milosevic and South Africa under apartheid rule as major sporting pariahs.

TENNIS

Russian and Belarusian players will continue to be allowed to compete in ATP and WTA events and at Grand Slam tournaments, under a neutral flag, the sport´s governing bodies announce. However, the ITF does ban both countries´ teams from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina on Monday said she would refuse to play Russian Anastasia Potapova in Monterrey, but the former world number three is now expected to take to the court following the WTA´s sanctions. Svitolina, who was born in Odessa, had already pledged to donate her prize money from forthcoming tournaments to her country´s military and aid groups.

Svitolina´s compatriot Dayana Yastremska said she and her family spent two nights sheltering underground in Odessa. "We didn´t realise or understand what was going on. It was crazy. It wasn´t a movie or a video game. We were very shocked.

We left the apartment to take shelter in the underground car park while the bombs continued to explode," the former top-25 player told a press conference in Lyon on Monday. Yastremska saved two match points to claim an emotional first-round win against Romania´s Ana Bogdan on Tuesday.

FORMULA ONE

The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25, was cancelled, a day after defending world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel publicly declared their opposition to driving in the race. Verstappen said: "When a country is at war, it´s not right to run there." Vettel added: "I will not go. I think it´s wrong to race in the country."

American Formula One team Haas decided not to sport the Russian colours of its title sponsor Uralkali during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The FIA has since said that the Russian and Belarusian flags will not be displayed or their national anthems played at its events. However, Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin will be able to race.

ICE HOCKEY

The International Ice Hockey Federation suspends all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from its competitions until further notice. It also strips Russia of the hosting rights for the 2023 junior world championships.

BOXING

Boxing´s four major sanctioning bodies -- the International Boxing federation, World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization -- said in a joint statement they will not sanction bouts in Russia. "Just as the world claims for cease of fire, our organizations have decided to not sanction any boxing championships in Russia," they said.