RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s batting line-up is facing one of the toughest challenges of recent times at home and in front of the local crowd against a quality Australian bowling attack as the historic Test series for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy starts here at the Pindi Stadium from today (Friday).

Straight out of the T20 format, the majority of the top Pakistan batters are facing a challenging task to adjust straight in the Test cricket, a glaring challenge that Pakistan captain Babar Azam tried to play down during the virtual conference a day ahead of the start of the series.

“We are professional and aware of the hectic schedule. Some of our batsmen stayed busy training for Test cricket in Karachi and even have trained hard here during the last few days. I have firm belief that we can pose a tough challenge to the opposition. On the sidelines of PSL, our leading bowlers were even seen bowling long spells to get ready for the Test series.”



Babar may have his reasons to believe but the fact of the matter remains the true ingredients of the Pakistan batting lineup would be put to test in the series opener on two counts. The immediate transformation from shortest format to longer version and the overall record of Australian cricket team against Pakistan. The Aussies have so far won 33 out of 66 Tests the both countries have played. Being the No 1 side, Australia have one of the best Test bowling attacks and the news that the Australian think-tank was seriously considering fielding a heavy bowling team for the Pindi Stadium, clearly indicates that they mean business.

“We may go in the first Test at the Pindi Stadium with two spinners and three seamers. The playing XI will be announced on Friday morning. We are pretty sure on the final line-up but we want to look at the pitch early morning before naming the team,” Aussies skipper Pat Cummins said during his pre-Test media chat.

There is all likelihood that Australia would go into the Pindi Test with debutant leg-spinner Mitch Swepson rather picking Aston Agar to accompany Nathan Lyon. “Swepson is ready for the big cricket. Agar has also responded well whenever given the opportunity. In this part of the world, leg-spin definitely plays some role.”

Both the teams have canceled their training session Wednesday morning because of rain and wet weather. The weather is expected to be fine and sunny Friday with all hopes of a timely start to the series.

Inside reports emerging from the Pakistan camp also suggest that the think-tank is considering giving Mohammad Wasim Junior the opportunity to play alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Wasim though represented Pakistan in the shorter version of the game has yet to get a Test cap. The depleted Pakistan pace attack is missing Haris Rauf (down with Covid-19) and Hasan Ali (ruled out with injury). All-rounder Faheem Ashraf who usually acts as the third seamer is also unavailable. Two leading spinners Nauman Ali and the team’s hero during the last Test against Bangladesh, Sajid Khan will be there as a potent spin option.

“Going into any series we never have thought as who is missing out. The team we are carrying is the best and we are confident that we have the ability to give powerful Australian team the best competition,” Babar hoped.

Australia’s real asset lies in their fast bowling armory with captain Cummins leading the pack. In 38 Tests, he has played so far, Cummins has picked 185 wickets with an immaculate bowling average of just over 21 runs per wicket. Cummins, Mitchel Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon make it a formidable bowling attack.

Both the sides are full of world-class players and proven Test performers that have made their names across formats around the world. For Pakistan Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan are going to shoulder batting responsibilities while Australia possess batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

The two sides have kept a close eye on the Rawalpindi pitch which has a tradition of being a sporting one, the last Test played at the venue was Pakistan’s 95-run triumph against South Africa almost a year ago.

Since the return of Test cricket in Pakistan in December 2019, this will be the fourth Test at the venue. The 2020 Pakistan-Sri Lanka match ended in a draw.

Squads: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Match officials: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).