Australia orders 200,000 to flee floods

WINDSOR, Australia: Australia’s emergency services on Thursday ordered 200,000 people to flee from the path of a wild storm that has killed 13 people in a week of record-setting east coast floods, but the city of Sydney escaped the worst of the deluge.

Authorities issued severe rain and wind warnings for a 400-km stretch of the coast as water levels rose rapidly -- including in suburbs around Sydney, Australia’s largest city and home to five million people.

The unpredictable storm front has crawled southwards along the east coast from Queensland to New South Wales, creating havoc as rivers and reservoirs broke their banks with water swamping homes up to their roofs.

A low-pressure system sat off the coast hundreds of kilometres north of Sydney, dumping the heaviest rain in that area and sparing the city from a feared downpour, said meteorologist Ben Domensino of Weatherzone.

"Sydney escaped the heaviest falls today," he told AFP, predicting that the storm would weaken by Friday. The Warragamba Dam in southwestern Sydney, which supplies 80 percent of the city’s water, has been spilling over since the early hours of Wednesday.