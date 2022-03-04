 
Friday March 04, 2022
BD sailor killed

By AFP
March 04, 2022

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi sailor has been killed in an attack on his vessel in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Olvia, the state shipping company said on Thursday. The Banglar Samriddhi, a bulk carrier, arrived in the country on February 22, a day before Russia invaded, and has since been unable to leave.

