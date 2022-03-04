 
Friday March 04, 2022
World

Ukraine’s 12 big cats arrive in Poland

By AFP
March 04, 2022

RZESZOW, Poland: Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals near Kiev arrived in Poland on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for Poznan Zoo which organised the evacuation told AFP. The Ukrainian truck, which covered nearly 1,000-km from Kiev to bypass the central region of Zhytomir which has been shelled by Russian forces, was also carrying two caracals and an African wild dog, Malgorzata Chodyla said.

