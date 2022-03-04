IAEA urges Russia to ‘cease actions’ at Ukraine nuclear sites; One million refugees flee Ukraine war; Humanity at risk from N-threat: UN

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief on Thursday slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, warning millions there were seeing their rights trampled, while the rising nuclear threat put all humanity at risk.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet warned that Russia’s full-scale invasion launched a week ago "is generating massive impact on the human rights of millions of people across Ukraine".

In her opening speech during an urgent council debate on rights violations in Ukraine, she pointed to numerous casualties in a conflict that has already forced more than one million people to flee the country.

During the debate, countries will consider whether to approve the creation of a high-level investigation into abuses committed in the war. Addressing the council by video link, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova urged countries to back the resolution. She said Russian troops were engaging "in acts that clearly amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity".

The International Criminal Court in the Hague has already begun investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine. Bachelet did not use such terms. However, she said her office had recorded 227 civilian deaths, including those of at least 15 children, while stressing that the real numbers "will be far higher".

Most of the casualties, she said, "were caused by the use of heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket systems and air strikes in populated areas, with concerning reports of use of cluster munitions striking civilian targets."

"I call for the immediate cessation of such force." Russia’s attack was not only putting people in Ukraine at risk, Bachelet said, warning that it had "opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history".

"Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underline the gravity of the risks to all of humanity," she said. Her comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his country’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had earlier accused Western politicians of fixating on nuclear war. Moscow has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the deterrence forces.

Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov earlier said Kyiv was the aggressor and that its Western backers were hypocritical and uninterested in ending the conflict. "The peace and prosperity of Ukraine are not in your interests," he told the council. The "puppet regime" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "is of interest to you only as a means of pressure and as a trump card in your confrontation with Russia." Since the attack on Ukraine began, Russia has found itself besieged by sanctions and increasingly isolated on the international stage.

The UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday issued a powerful rebuke and overwhelmingly backed a resolution demanding Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine. Meantime, one million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia´s invasion, the United Nations said on Thursday, warning that unless the onslaught ended immediately, millions more were likely to flee.

UN leaders also pleaded for everyone fleeing to be treated equally, voicing alarm at reports of African and Asian nationals facing discrimination at the border. "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted.

"Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine," he warned. According to data from Grandi´s UNHCR agency, 1,045,459 people have now fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion on February 24.

Grandi said that in almost 40 years working in refugee emergencies, "rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one". More than half of those who have fled Ukraine -- nearly 548,000 people -- have crossed west into Poland, UNHCR said.

Poland´s border guards said more than 600,000 people in total had crossed the frontier -- many will have since moved on elsewhere in Europe -- with 56,400 people alone crossing on Thursday, by 1400 GMT.

Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania have also welcomed tens of thousands of refugees. Countless people have also been displaced inside Ukraine. Grandi hailed the "remarkable" response of governments and local communities in surrounding countries who have accomodated the million refugees.

The UN children´s agency Unicef said that half of those who had left Ukraine were youngsters. "Half a million children have already fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, with the number of refugees continuing to grow," it said in a statement. Unicef said it was setting up "safe spaces" for children and mothers to access services along transit routes.

The UN´s aid chief Martin Griffiths said the number of refugees was "going to keep mounting very quickly, by the hour". With Russian forces closing in on major cities, people´s risk calculation may shift from staying to leaving and "we will see more displacement", he told AFP.

He warned the parties to the conflict that they were responsible for protecting civilians within Ukraine and also their "safe outflow, if they so desire". UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the million refugees had often spent days travelling by bicycle or on foot in freezing conditions.