Heritage Museum to initiate mega projects

Islamabad : Islamabad Heritage Museum would soon initiate mega projects including sculptures, Gandhara heritage with the aim of promoting the rich and diverse culture of the country.
Talking to APP, Official of Islamabad Museum Abdul Ghafoor said, "This museum is a centre of attraction among all classes of the society including foreigners who visit frequently due to its heritage dimensions".
