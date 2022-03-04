NCSW to hold workshop on Muslim women pioneers

Islamabad : National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with the Embassies of Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey launched a series of International workshops on best practices from women’s breakthrough leadership in economic affairs, human development, politics and policymaking.

The first session focused on pioneer Muslim Women attaining leadership roles in economic growth and was attended by eminent panellists and ambassadors of Indonesia, Tunisia, and Jordan. Young women entrepreneurs displayed various handmade artefacts, including furniture, rugs, bedding, and jewellery.

This was done in the spirit to promote women's empowerment through economic development. The workshop focused on alleviating the abysmal economic conditions of Muslim Women. The speakers discussed that Muslim Women have served as outstanding leaders such as Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto. Five women speakers narrated their success stories including noble prize laureate Ouided from Tunisia and Roshanay Zafar, MD Kashf Foundation.

During her keynote speech, Nilofar Bakhtiar said, "18 economies of the world still have draconian laws which allow men to prohibit their wives from working. However, once the women are economically empowered, it has a multiplier effect on the well-being of the family."