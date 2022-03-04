‘India smearing CPEC’

Islamabad : China and Pakistan are pursuing common development of Asian countries with an open and inclusive attitude, while India has consistently smeared CPEC, which the international community is no stranger to.

“The reason is that India is jealous of the development CPEC will bring to Pakistan,” Dr. Liu Zongyi, Associate Professor of Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS), Secretary-general of China-South Asia Cooperation Research Center, said in an exclusive interview to Gwadar Pro. “It is constant for India to vilify CPEC, especially when there is major diplomatic activity between Pakistan and China. The construction of CPEC will be accelerated again when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited China last month and attended the Winter Olympics.

At this particular juncture, it is not surprising that Indian media have stepped up efforts to create trouble to discredit CPEC. Before we condemn Indian media, we need to understand why they vilify CPEC,” Liu said, “There are two reasons for India’s sabotage of CPEC. First, India believes that CPEC will greatly enhance Pakistan’s national strength and thus change the geopolitical balance in South Asia, so it is not good for India.

Secondly, India believes that China’s main purpose in building CPEC is to contain and encircle India with the help of Pakistan. They feel that China’s BRI and CPEC are strategic means to encircle India and violate its so-called sovereignty. However, this is not the case. China has always been committed to peaceful development, openness and inclusiveness, and firmly supports the sovere­ignty and integrity of all countries.