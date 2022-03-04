PM’s aide Amin elected UN environment body’s vice-president

Islamabad : United Nations Environment Assembly Bureau on Thursday elected special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam its vice-president.

Malik Amin, whose election came during the bureau's weeklong fifth session, will also represent Pakistan on the global policy-making forum, which sets the global environmental agenda in cooperation with UN institutions and multilateral environmental agreements.

Eight ministers of various countries, including UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith, have also been elected as vice-presidents of the bureau. The president, vice-presidents, and the rapporteur of the UNEA Burea hold office for two years. They commence their terms of office at the closure of the session at which they are elected and remain in office until the closure of the next regular session.

“For the first time, Pakistan has become the vice-president of the UNEA Bureau to lead the global efforts towards goals of making the world climate-resilient and environmentally-sustainable place through global climate action. It is a great achievement and honour for the entire nation,” Malik Amin told reporters. He said the Bureau’s overarching mandate was to assist the president in the general conduct of business of the UNEA and that its periodic meetings provide the Secretariat of the United Nations Environment Programme’s governing bodies and stakeholders with guidance in the preparations for the next session of the UNEA.

"The UNEA Bureau is deemed as a governance body of the UNEP which oversees global environmental policies and priorities," he said. The PM’s aide said Pakistan’s election to the UNEA Bureau was a clear indication that the world community is appreciative of the government’s globally-acclaimed green programmes, particularly the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, being implemented as a part of the efforts for global climate action for environmental sustainability. He said he informed the session's participants from over 193 countries that the world was facing unprecedented challenges due to rapid climate change. "In this uncertain landscape, there is a need for international collaborations facilitated by organizations such as the UNEP. The UNEA platforms, the fifth session of which has just successfully been concluded, provide an opportunity for members to bring their local perspectives to discussions," he said.

Malik Amin assured the global community of Pakistan’s fullest support and commitment in carrying forward the agenda to achieve the environmental dimension of the 2030 sustainable development goals. He said the Pakistani government had embarked on a programme to turn the country 'clean and green' through a well-articulated climate change agenda consisting of the Living River Initiative for ecological restoration of the Indus River basin for climate-resilient future, the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami initiative to restore and enhance over one million hectares of forest across the country, the Protected Areas Initiative to increase national coverage of protected areas from 12% to 15% of land area.

The PM's aide said all those initiatives were also creating nature jobs and opportunities for eco-tourism and climate change adaptation at the same time. "The transition to recycling and viable alternatives will not be easy but the world does not have a choice but to take this pathway. Pakistan, as an example, has one K2 Mountain blessed by nature but has now accumulated enough plastic waste to stack up another two K2 mountains - this clearly is an unsustainable situation that has to be arrested. We look forward to engaging meaningfully and constructively with UNEP and WEF to shift towards a new plastic-free future," he said.