Festival to promote traditional sports begins

Islamabad : Twin cities residents will be welcomed in the first-ever traditional sports festival here today (Friday) to enjoy and be introduced to the diminishing centuries-old games once played in the Sub-Continent.

The Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism Metro­politan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority have joined hands to celebrate Pakistani traditional sports at Rose and Jasmine Garden from 10 a.m to 4 p.m from March 4 to 5.

According to focal person MCI Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum, “This is the first time such a sports festival is going to be held. “We hope to reignite the memories and love for our centuries old traditional games, which are rarely played in some rural parts of the country but a generation’s huge majority’s memories are associated with them.”

The event will be open to participation for all with wide variety of decaying games arranged to be played that include Rassa Kashi (tug-of-war), ‘Pittu Garam’ (seven stones), ‘Kokla Chapaki Jumaiyrat Ai Ay’ (drop the handkerchief), and ‘Stapu’ (hopscotch) for women. Rassa Kashi, tug-of-war in English, is played between two teams, with each at one end of the rope contest to pull the rope towards their end and drag the opponents and the one who succeeds wins the game.

‘Pittu Garam’, known as seven stones in English, is a South Asian game dating back to some 5,000 years, which is usually played by two teams in a large area involving a pile of stones and a tennis ball. The aim is to break the pile of stone with a tennis ball and hit the opponents till they rebuild the tower.

‘Kokla Chapaki Jumaiyrat Ai Ay’, known as drop the handkerchief, is a famous game played in the streets and inside homes mostly by young girls. One of the participants in the game carries a whip made from ‘dupatta’ or any piece of cloth while others sit in a circle.