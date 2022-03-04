CDA opens bids for uplift of E-12/4

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to start development activity in Sector E-12/4 after opening bids of civil works on Thursday.

The development authority received the lowest bid of Rs289.805 million from one of five contractors who participated in the bidding process. The development works in Sector E-12/4 under this project include drainage system, water supply, sewerage network, construction of connecting roads including main highways, installation of street lights, and other development works.

It should be noted that for a long time such sectors of Islamabad where development works were delayed. Due to the special interest of the present CDA management, development works are being launched in all these sectors.