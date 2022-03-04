763 child beggars taken into custody

LAHORE:Rescue operations are being carried out in Lahore daily by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB). The bureau took 763 begging children into custody in Lahore in two months.
The rescue operations are led by Special Coordinator to Chief Minister and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmed. The number of beggars has come down significantly due to the ongoing rescue operations to eradicate begging. Sara Ahmed is personally monitoring this campaign for the last six months. In the last one month, CPWB has rescued 422 children - 342 boys and 80 girls.
