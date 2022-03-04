 
Friday March 04, 2022
Lahore

Ex-tehsildar held for supporting encroachers

By Our Correspondent
March 04, 2022

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has taken former tehsildar of Shalimar zone into custody on account of not taking action against encroachers who had encroached upon nine kanal govt land worth Rs270m and constructed building on it. The allegation against Asad Rasheed Butt, the accused, for helping the land grabbers had proved in the investigation. A case was registered against him.

