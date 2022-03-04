Ex-tehsildar held for supporting encroachers

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has taken former tehsildar of Shalimar zone into custody on account of not taking action against encroachers who had encroached upon nine kanal govt land worth Rs270m and constructed building on it. The allegation against Asad Rasheed Butt, the accused, for helping the land grabbers had proved in the investigation. A case was registered against him.
