Trainee officers visit PPIC3

LAHORE:A 26-member delegation of under-training officers from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore on Thursday. The delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3, including Operations Monitoring Centre, Emergency Call Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, and Media Monitoring Centre. The visit was concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields from both sides.