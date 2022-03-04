Five witnesses testify in Paragon case

LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon housing scam by March 14 after recording statement of five prosecution witnesses. The court has recorded statements of prosecution witnesses, including Hamid Nawaz, Mumtaz Begum, Zafar Mehmood, Aziz Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Afzal. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for March 14. Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique both appeared before the court and marked their attendance. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

Tatla murder: An additional district and sessions court on Thursday summoned two prosecution witnesses by March 8 in Shahbaz Tatla murder case. The cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses took place on Thursday. In this case, the police accused SSP Mufakhar Adeel of murder of Shahbaz Tatla. Police claimed that SSP Mufakhar had confessed that he first strangled the former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Ali Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP had confessed to have committed the crime.

Auction ordered: A banking court ordered auction of eight-marla property of a defaulter transportation company owned by one Tamiz Begum of Gulshan-e-Ravi. The banking court ordered the auction of property at the request of Bank Al-Falah. While the amount of Rs347,000 has also been issued against the defaulting company for non-payment of the loan. The petitioner prayed the court that the auction of the mortgaged property of the defaulting company should be ordered for recovery of amount. The court auctioneer, Hussain Warraich, presented the schedule for property auction which was accepted by the court.