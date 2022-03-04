714 graduates awarded degrees at KC convocation

LAHORE:The 85th convocation of Kinnaird College for Women was held on Thursday. Bishop Alexander John Malik, Bishop Emeritus of Lahore Chairman Board of Governors Kinnaird College for Women Lahore was the chief guest at the convocation in which 714 BA/BS Honors students, MA ELT and MPhil students were awarded degrees.

Around seven students received gold medals for their academic achievement by securing the highest grades in each of the faculties of Language, Literature, Education, Social Science and Law, Applied Science and Business Studies, Arts, Design and Media Communication, Physical and Earth Science and Biological and Life Sciences.

Teachers’ bodies praised: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has appreciated the contribution of elected representatives of senate, syndicate and ASA in the approval of Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) with effect from June 1, 2021 and vowed to counter any deliberate move to delay the payment of DRA. This was decided in the second meeting of PUASA Executive Council held recently. The meeting also announced to convene a general body meeting to devise the protest strategy if any delay occurs in the disbursement of DRA. The PUASA executive committee unanimously demanded the grant of special allowance to the teaching & non teaching community of PU, serving in grade 20 and above.