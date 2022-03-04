Railway land retrieved

LAHORE:A grand operation was carried out against illegal occupants at Hafizabad Railway Station Yard and Level Crossing 158 on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif.

On the occasion, seven-kanal commercial land worth of Rs70 million was retrieved. Sakhiki IOW Muhammad Khan Kangra and Wazirabad SHO Rehmat Ali and a heavy contingent of police took part in the operation.

Four stalls could not be removed due to stay order. DS Railway Mian Tariq Latif said operations against occupation mafia will continue and every inch of railway land will be vacated. Railways Police help desks set up: Help desks of railway police have been established in all major railway stations to assist the passengers. According to a PR public relation officer, in the last five months, 241 lost children were returned to their heirs.

Similarly, 854 lost packs of luggage worth Rs9.5277 million were handed over to their owners. Over 183 passengers received first aid in emergency cases, 185 wheelchairs and 83 stretchers were given to handicapped, old and disable passengers.