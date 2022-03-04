Two schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of the Roads Sector with an estimated cost of Rs2.200 billion on Thursday.

These schemes were approved in the 65th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Widening/Improvement/Construction of Road from Bhoun Bypass to Choa Chakwal Road via (Janga) Karyala Bypass, length, 10-km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs750.511 million and Widening, Improvement/Rehabilitation of road from Kallar Kahar to Manara District Boundary Chakwal, length 28.00-km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs1.351 billion.