Solar water filtration plant inaugurated in Shahdara

LAHORE:Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) inaugurated a solarised water filtration plant at Govt Graduate College in Shahdara on Thursday.

The water filtration plant was built by PRCS in collaboration with International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), to facilitate the communities residing in Shahdara.

The water filtration plant will provide safe drinking water with the capacity of producing 1,000 gallons per hour. The latest filtration plant has the ability to remove all types of contaminants and improve the quality of water. The students, staff of Govt Graduate College and the communities nearby Shahdra will benefit from this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said that during the pandemic, PRCS has been instrumental in providing hospital care, COVID vaccination, blood donations, cash assistance, rations, personal protection kits, hygiene kits, hand-washing stations and sanitizer machines. He said PRCS under its Red Crescent Corp initiative will train students of educational institutions to render First Aid services to vulnerable communities.

Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Yasir Gillani appreciated the contribution of PRCS and the humanitarian endeavors undertaken by the National Society for the betterment of the communities. PRCS, officers, faculty and students of govt graduate college, community elders of Shadhara, volunteers and media persons were also present on the occasion.