World Hearing Day: Measures stressed to prevent hearing loss

LAHORE:World Hearing Day 2022 with theme “To hear for life, listen with care” was observed here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday, highlighting the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening.

Society for audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) in collaboration with UHS organised an international conference on “Hearing and Speech” on the occasion. More than 250 delegates participated in the moot. Addressing the inaugural session of the conference, UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram said there was evidence that early intervention was more effective than later intervention in improving outcomes and, therefore, neonatal screening for bilateral congenital permanent hearing impairment should be held in all hospitals.

He said World Health Organisation had selected the third day of the third month to observe World Hearing Day due to the resemblance of the number 3 to the human ear. Professor Javed Akram while appreciating the efforts of SADA for the rehabilitation of hearing-impaired children said deafness could be prevented by marriage counselling and avoiding first-cousin marriages. He said people should avoid use of cotton buds to remove wax in the ear as it could damage the eardrum. He said the use of oil and cleansing of ears by quacks or untrained people also could damage the tympanic membrane.

He said the varsity would start diploma and degree programmes on cochlear implant surgery. SADA President Dr Afzaal Alam who is himself a consultant audiologist gave a briefing on the history of the society and initiatives he had taken eight years ago to facilitate deserving hearing impaired children of Pakistan.

Dr Afzaal said that out of 1,000 newborn children 3-4 were affected by severe hearing loss, and in Pakistan, the number of hearing-impaired children was increasing.

SADA CEO Air Commodore (retd) Inam Ul Haq Raja said the society had so far provided free and subsidised cochlear implant surgery, hearing aids, and speech-language therapy to deserving hearing-impaired children. He claimed that 30 of such children had joined normal schools after complete rehabilitation. Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed (Head of ENT department, Rangers Hospital, Lahore) highlighted the importance of neonatal hearing screening in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Naveed Aslam (Head of ENT department, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore) along with Prof. Dr. Imran Saeed (Head of ENT department, Children’s Hospital, Lahore) shared experiences regarding the latest treatment of cochlear implantation. In the end, a walk was held to highlight the importance of World Hearing Day.

UVAS observes World Wildlife Day: The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Wildlife Day with the theme of “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration”.

Various activities, including an awareness walk, seminar and informative lectures were arranged to create awareness about wild fauna and flora among students and the general public. Department of Wildlife and Ecology Chairman Dr Arshad Javid led the walk while a number of professionals, faculty members and students participated. In the seminar, Dr Asim Daud Rana spoke about the role of remote sensing in ecosystem restoration while Ms Humera Ayesha delivered a lecture on recovering key species for ecosystem restoration.

Meanwhile, the UVAS Green Youth Movement (GYM) in collaboration with Punjab Forest Department Kasur and UVAS Estate Management Department jointly launched spring plantation drive at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad launched spring plantation drive by planting a sapling.