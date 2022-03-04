 
March 04, 2022
Lahore

Security for Spring Festival

By Our Correspondent
March 04, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore police is providing security to all cultural and sports activities related to the Spring Festival. More than 2,500 police officers have been performing security duties at spring festival, horse and cattle show, art & craft displayed, food gala and related events.

