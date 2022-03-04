Resolution in PA against govt

LAHORE:A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against government for launching a campaign against Justice Athar Minallah on social media.
The text of the resolution, submitted by PMLN MPA Sadia Taimour, said the House strongly condemned the campaign on social media by govt trolls against Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court.
“Honourable judges and their families are being humiliated. Before this, Fawad Ch, Firdous Ashiq and Shehzad Akbar have insulted Justice Faiz Issa and Justice Seth Waqar,” it maintained. She concluded that those who enacted PECA Act were insulting honourable judges.
