Drizzle turns weather cold

LAHORE:Scattered but moderate rain was observed in several City localities here Thursday which turned weather cold. Met office predicted more rains in the City during the next 24 hours. The rain started early Thursday and continued till evening in various intervals. The rain forced the traffic to come at snail’s pace on various roads, including Canal Bank Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Zafar Ali Road, Davis Road, The Mall, Multan Road and etc. As soon as the rain started, Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer and other senior officers, including DMD Operations Ghafran Ahmed came out on the roads and started visiting various localities. Agency’s MD also visited the under-construction rainwater storage reservoir at Kashmir Road and instructed the Project authorities to complete it before the monsoon. He directed all the field staff to remain vigilant in their respective areas to counter any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Met office said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to weaken in next 24 hours. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) was likely in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 14.3°C and maximum was 26.9°C.