Youth shot at, injured by cops

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth was shot at and injured by the cops in the Shahdara area. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and suspended SHO Wasim Akhtar, in-charge Chowki Saggian, and four other personnel posted at the check post. The cops signaled a car to stop for checking but the driver ignored the signal. Upon which the cops opened fire, as a result the car rider was injured. Later, the cops informed higher authorities that a dangerous criminal was trying to escape and was shot at and injured. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured young man was a factory worker.

found dead: An 80-year-old man was found dead in his house in the Sabzazar area on Thursday. Neighbours were alerted by the stench emitting from the house in Kharak Nullah, Ghazi Town and informed the police. After breaking the door, the decomposed body of Zafar, son of Abdul Rehman, was found in the washroom. Zafar was living alone in the house. Circumstantial evidences implied that Zafar slipped and got injured in the washroom. He could not move due to severe injury and died there. Body was removed to the morgue.

firing: Haier police arrested two persons for resorting to aerial firing in a wedding function. The accused were identified as Abbas and Rehan. Police also arrested two youths Majeed and Muzammil for using Sheesha Hooqa.

harassment: South Cantt police arrested a man for sending inappropriate messages to a woman on mobile phone. The accused Abdul Majeed had been harassing the woman by sending messages for a long time.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 960 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 988 were injured.

transferred: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers. Abdul Wahab has been posted as SP Investigation Sargodha and Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi posted as SP Investigation Pakpattan.