Country needs large number of doctors: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Thursday that Pakistan needed more doctors in the wake of increasing population.

Speaking at the 54th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan as guest of honour at a local hotel, the minister said Pakistani doctors are serving humanity world over. The chief guest of the convocation was Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. The convocation formally started with recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem. Senior Vice-President College of Physicians and Surgeons Prof Dr Shoaib Shafi, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Alfarid, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor and other speakers paid rich tribute to the health minister for her invaluable services in health. The heath minister and Punjab Governor distributed gold medals and certificates among the graduates. In her speech, the health minister congratulated the successful students, their teachers and parents. She said that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan had made great strides since 1962. Students from Pakistan’s medical colleges have raised the flag of the country all over the world. Doctors have huge responsibility to serve humanity selflessly. Hard work pays well one day. Our number of doctors is very small in vis-à-vis growing population. Doctor is a prophetic profession, she added. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card will be distributed to all over 30 million families of Punjab till March 31. As a worker of PM Imran Khan, I am striving to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people, she added.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status of services provided under Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Thursday.

The minister and SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan discussed the scale and quality of services in Punjab hospitals. We are reviewing treatment services for patients. It was agreed that a dashboard for continuous monitoring of data. The minister said, “All residents of Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions shall very soon be given Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card facility. We are constantly monitoring the quality of services in Punjab hospitals. Swift response on 24 hours helpline is being ensured. Punjab has empanelled 671 public and private hospitals for Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. Punjab Healthcare Commission has been asked to monitor services as part of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. The Helpline is being strengthened for quick response. A review meeting is held every fortnight to monitor progress on Sehat Card services.” SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan shared that work on development of live dashboard was underway. He said free treatment at empanelled hospitals is being monitored and efforts were being made to ensure quality services.