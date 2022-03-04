No-trust move: Opposition to face defeat, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is taking every possible step to provide relief to masses, whereas the opposition, by indulging in politics of anarchy, is exposing itself. He said that no-trust move holds no weightage, as the opposition neither had majority in number-game earlier nor it would have now.

He was talking to parliamentarians, who called on him at the Chief Minister’s Office here Thursday. Matters of mutual interest, development projects and political affairs came under discussion.

The CM emphasised that defeat was a writing on the wall for the opposition. He regretted that the opposition wanted to create unrest in the country for the sake of attaining power only. Usman Buzdar said that people knew it well that the opposition had no agenda for their welfare. He denounced that the elements doing politics of unrest only wanted to impede national progress. He vowed that the PTI government would steadfastly foil the undemocratic designs of the opposition. Those who met the CM included MNA Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq, MPAs Khan Sher Akbar Khan and Muhammad Atif.

PRAISES NAVY: Usman Buzdar praised Pakistan Navy for tracking down an intruding Indian submarine.In a statement, he said the achievement of the Pakistan Navy was reflective of high professionalism as the force is fully capable of dealing with any kind of aggression by the enemy. The Pakistan Navy is always ready to protect the maritime borders of the country and the nation is proud of the capabilities and achievements of its valiant forces, he added.

Prisons Dept: The chief minister has approved recruitment of 4,662 watch and ward officials of the Prisons Department and announced providing 22 ambulances for sick prisoners’ shifting to hospitals. Chairing a meeting to review the pace of jail reforms, he announced establishing the Punjab Prisons Staff Training College in Sahiwal, along with the construction of additionalbarracks in 10 different jails. Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Additional chief secretary (ACS-Home), IGP prisons and others also attended the meeting.

He ordered for setting up more public call offices (PCOs) to help prisoners contact their families and added that juvenile offenders and impecunious prisoners would be provided with the facility free-of-cost. Meanwhile, the Akhuwat Foundation would provide loans to officials of the Prisons Department for building houses. While directing for accelerating solarisation of jails, the CM emphasised ensuring availability of quality items at jail canteens at DC rates and made it clear that the jail superintendent would be prosecuted over complaints of overcharging or substandard items. Alongside, the CM said that lawyer facilitation centres would be set up in 42 jails and ordered that TVs, geysers, water-coolers and fans should be functional and recruitment of doctors and paramedics be completed without delay.

TOURISM SPOTS: The chief minister ordered for developing tourist spots in far-flung areas, in collaboration with the private sector, saying that touristic attractions in such areas would help to develop the sector. Chairing a meeting, the CM ordered for restoring the antiquated yacht at Kot Mithan for the sightseers.

The development budget for tourism had been increased from Rs730 million to Rs2 billion and tourist spots would be established at Head Taunsa and Kala Bagh, along with the start of desert sports in Thal, Bhakkar and Fort Abbas, he concluded.

DATA CENTRE: Usman Buzdar inaugurated the data centre of the School Education Department (SED) at PMIU office, Wahdat Road, and appreciated the digital shift.He distributed shields among the best performing officials and felicitated Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas and his team, as a new era of digital transformation has started.

The CM mentioned that reformation of health and education sectors was the government’s priority.There was a need to integrate the diverse data of schools, teachers and students into a single platform for better decision making, he said adding that 140 TB data could be stored in this modern data centre.