Arts Council launches Kavish Kazmi’s poetry collection

The Arts Council organised the launc ceremony of Kavish Kazmi’s poetry collection titled ‘Dil Ne Jo Kaha’ at the Haseena Moin Hall on Wednesday.

Afsar Saeed Khan, Dr Nuzhat Abbasi, Sohail Ahmed, Dr Naheed Abrar, Dr Zaneera Anbar, Shakeel Khan, and others spoke to the participants at the event, which was presided over by Ronak Hayat. Hayat said that ‘Dil Ne Jo Kaha’ was a collection of poetry by Kazmi and his poetry had “impressed us a lot”.

In his remarks, Afsar Saeed said, “I am happy that there are still good poets in our society, one of whom is Kavish Kazmi. I congratulate him on such a wonderful book.” Shakeel Khan was of the view that it is a great endeavour. He paid tribute to the author, saying that under directives issued by Ahmad Shah, the doors of the Arts Council were always open for literature, poetry and artists.