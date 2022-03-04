Karachi University announces LLB and BA Part-I results

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the result of LLB and BA Part-I Annual Examination 2020.
As many as 491 candidates were registered and 456 students appeared in the exams, of whom 316 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage remained 69.30 per cent.
For the BA exams, 4, 715 candidates were registered and 4, 453 students appeared in the exams, of whom 1, 544 candidates cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage remained 34.67 per cent.
