Agents of Change launched with pledge to provide education as basic human right

The Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC) of Karachi University recently organised a talk on a book ‘Agents of Change: The Problematic Landscape of Pakistan’s K-12 Education and the People Leading the Change’.

Director AERC Dr Samina Khalil began the talk with opening remarks and by welcoming co-author Nadeem Hussain. Dr Khalil, while addressing her students and faculty, emphasised on the importance of reading books. She said, “By bringing authors to the AERC, I want my students to have direct interaction with them.”

Nadeem Hussain acknowledged the labour of love put in by the lead author, Amjad Noorani — an education reform activist based in California, USA. He told the audience how Noorani conceived the book, published by the Oxford University Press, and then put in countless hours and days to bring this to fruition. “Had it not been for Amjad Sahib’s passion for education reforms, we would not have been able to see this book. I thank him profoundly for his guidance and mentorship, and for allowing me to interact with you all today.”

Hussain said that Amjad Sahib feels that this book is the beginning of an all-inclusive dialogue on education reforms in Pakistan. He put forth a question to the audience from Noorani that when it would be time for Pakistan’s citizens to demand equitable education for the children.

Leading the discussion, he said that this book brings in the technical and non-technical insights from the K-12 education space of the country. “The primary and secondary education is a human challenge, and thus requires a human approach for the solution.” He shared that the academic research has a disconnect with the general readership and we need to sensitise the academic literature.

With this book, we wanted to have a wide appeal outside the academic market as well, and that led us to keep the balance that we have in the current volume. Talking about the different systems of education being run in the country, Hussain said that there is a strong correlation between the possibilities that a kid can have in life and the schools they attend. “From the super elite private to the public school, and the schools being run by the non-profits, and then the madrassahs with wider disparity, every system has a defined path for its students and there is not much one can do about it.”

Talking about the schools being run by the federal, provincial, and local governments in Pakistan, the co-author explained that the Government of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, operates the federal government schools in Islamabad and in some other parts of the country. The Pakistan Railways runs the railway schools in the major cities, and the military runs the army public schools and intermediate colleges, Fazaia schools and colleges, Bahria schools and colleges, and some cadet colleges and boarding educational institutes, and most of these institutions are affiliated with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education as the examination body. Then we have the provincial governments’ education departments. Taking the Government of Sindh as example, he said that Sindh has the School Education & Literacy Department that has some 45,000+ primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools, the College Education Department which has 354 intermediate and degree colleges, and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities catering to the needs of special education.

The Sindh Education Foundation supports over 2,000 partnership schools, and the Sindh Technical and Vocational Institute runs institutions for Technical Matric (Grade X) and Diploma in Associate Engineering – Grade XII. The local or municipal or district governments like the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation run their schools. This, in sum, is the K-12 public education space in this country. Hussain then brought in the private schools – low-cost, middle-income, and elite private schools -- and said that the expensive private schools cater to the privileged few only, while the low-cost private schools are mostly situated in the urban slums and rural areas, and the middle-income private schools are built in urban towns, franchised by leading school networks across the country.

While thanking the three contributors -- Dr Irfan Muzaffar, Dr Anjum Altaf, and Dr Salman Humayun – Hussain said that they bring combined wisdom and experience of over a century, which helped their book to have in-depth analytical chapters on ‘Politics of Education in Pakistan’, ‘Education Governance and Political Advocacy’, and ‘The Social, Political, and Economic Imperatives of Education: A System Perspective’.

Chronicling the story of The Citizens Foundation, he informed the audience how an organisation started by six individuals in 1995, with five primary schools, has reached 1,687 schools, providing formal education to 275,000 students with the help of 12,950 female teachers, and have an alumni body of 50,500.

The book talk largely remained interactive between Hussain, MPhil and PhD students of the AERC, faculty members and the director of the centre. The audience, while applauding the authors’ efforts, pledged to advocate for education as a human right in their own individual capacities.