Covid-19 claims three more lives, infects 410 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,083 in the province.

As many as 9,863 samples were conducted, after which 410 tested positive which constituted a 4.2 per cent current detection rate, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday.

So far 7,971,465 tests had been conducted against which 566,169 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.2 per cent or 538,825 patients had recovered, including 693 overnight. The CM said currently 19,261 patients were under treatment -- 19,105 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centres, 149 at different hospitals and 10 on ventilators.

Out of the 410 new cases, 137 were detected from Karachi, including 49 from District Malir, 43 from District South, 25 from District East, 15 from District Korangi, 4 from District Central and one from District West. Hyderabad reported 65 cases, Matiari 20, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Jamshoro 18, Sujawal 16, Ghotki and Thatta 15 each, Mirpurkhas 12, Tando Allahyar 11, Shikarpur 10, NausheroFeroze and Sanghar nine each, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Badin, Dadu, Jacobabad and Sukkur seven each, Larkana and Umarkot six each and Tharpakar two and Khairpur one.

Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said in total 48,034,155 vaccine doses had been administered which constituted 87.96 percent of the vaccine-eligible population.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus, which claimed its first victim in the province in March 2020.Last month, the Sindh government had announced revised Covid-19 restrictions for the province.

The new restrictions took effect on February 22. Under the revised curbs, Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings, with a cap of 500 fully-vaccinated guests will be allowed, and outdoor gatherings will be allowed with strict enforcement of safety protocols.

The ban on indoor dining has been lifted, and outdoor dining for fully-vaccinated citizens and takeaway service have been allowed. Businesses have been allowed to continue without time restrictions. Offices can operate at 100 per cent capacity of fully vaccinated workers with normal working hours.