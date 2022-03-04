Police training branch chief appointed as acting IGP

The Sindh government has appointed Kamran Fazal as the acting inspector general of police (IGP) after granting provincial police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar seven days of ex-Pakistan leave to visit the UAE and Europe.

“In partial modification of this department’s notification of even number, Mushtaq Mahar, a PSP officer, BS-22, IGP Sindh is hereby granted seven days’ ex-Pakistan leave to visit the UAE, Italy and Spain on private affairs with effect from March 4 to March 10, subject to the conditions that his name does not exist on the exit control list and he is not required by any court of law,” reads a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

“Dr Kamran Fazal, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police, Training, Sindh, Karachi is assigned to look after the charge of the post of IGP Sindh in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar.”