Two cops suspended after drug peddlers’ escape

Two policemen were suspended on Thursday after as many suspected drug peddlers escaped from police custody following their brief detention in the Lyari neighbourhood.
According to police, some suspects were rounded up during a targeted midnight operation in different parts of Lyari, but two of them escaped from one of the rooms of the Kalri police station shortly after their detention there.
The suspects have been identified as Ashraf and Daud. They are said to be involved in drug peddling. Following their escape, policemen Bakht and Nazakat have been suspended. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. Police are now searching for the fleeing suspects to arrest them again.
