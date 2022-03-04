Citizen, police kill two robbers, injure two others

A suspected street criminal was killed and another wounded by a citizen near Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad on Wednesday.

Police said three suspects attempted to loot Kashan while he was supervising construction work in the area. When he resisted, one of the robbers opened fire at him. Luckily, he remained unhurt and fired shots at the suspects, killing one of them and wounding another. The third robber managed to escape.

The dead robber, Khurram Anis, 30, and the injured, Tanvir, 32, were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Separately, a suspected street criminal was killed and another wounded during an exchange of fire with Sir Syed police in North Karachi.

Police said cops were patrolling a street when they intercepted three suspects riding a motorcycle; however, the suspects opened fire at the law enforces in a bid to flee. The police fired back, injuring two suspects. The suspects were taken to ASH, where one of them died. Police seized a pistol, and a looted purse, cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Woman robbed

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Landhi. CCTV footage obtained by The News shows that three suspects on a motorcycle intercepted the burqa-clad woman and snatched her purse in Landhi’s Zamanabad area.