Only 25 of 87 playgrounds in Karachi functional, moot told

The Rebuild Karachi Conference, an initiative of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter, hosted a moot on Thursday taking on board prominent sports personalities to reach a solution for prevailing issues of the sport sector in the megalopolis.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Olympian Islahuddin, former Pakistani cricket teams member Sadiq Mohammad, former skipper in the national cricket team Younis Khan, sports journalist Yahya Hussani, Karachi Tennis Association President Khalid Rehmani, boxer Ali Akbar Shah Qadri, former hockey player Mubashir Mukhtar and Dr Saqib Ansari took part in the panel discussion, titled “Issues and Solutions for Sports Department in Karachi,” held at a local hotel.

Rehman said that sports and health were deeply interlinked. “Hospitals seem overburdened when playgrounds wear deserted looks. Young blood tends to negative activities in the absence of healthy opportunities,” he said.

He added that unfortunately, no political party had placed sports on its political agenda. Both the ruling and opposition parties should put sports, health and education on their political agendas, he remarked.

The corporate sector should also come forward and support the sports sector through their corporate social responsibility programmes, Rehman said. The JI city chief also announced that his party was establishing a sports desk at the party’s Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq. “The JI doesn’t enjoy rule in the province but the history is evident that it has delivered whenever an opportunity is given.”

He said that the Sindh government was responsible for the provision of health and education facilities in the province, but unfortunately not even a single public school of the 49,000 schools across Sindh offered quality education to children.

He was of the view that in the past, the sports sector in the country produced marvellous results despite limited resources. “Gradually the situation has become worse from bad.” He highlighted that practically 87 grounds were left in Karachi for a population of over 30 million people. “Of the 87 grounds, only 25 grounds are functional and able to be used for playing cricket.”

Rehman also raised the issue of encroachments and China-cutting of sports grounds. Islahuddin said that the murder of merit in sports institutions had brought the sports sector in the country to the prevailing condition. He stressed the need for introducing appropriate sports policies.

Hussani suggested several measures to revive the sports sector in the country while Rehmani talked about impacts of sports activities on public health. Qadri shed light on the role of educational institutions in connection with sports activities.