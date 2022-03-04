Sri Lanka asked to devalue currency

Colombo: The International Monetary Fund warned crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Thursday that its foreign debt was "unsustainable", and called for devaluation and higher taxes to revive the almost bankrupt economy.

The pandemic pushed the South Asian island´s tourism sector -- a key foreign-exchange earner -- off a cliff, and the government in March 2020 imposed a broad import ban to try to shore up foreign currency.

But more than two years on, Sri Lanka is grappling with food and fuel shortages, which this week saw its public transport crippled as buses ran out of diesel and the state imposed blackouts.

Following its annual review of the cash-strapped country, the IMF said its fast-dwindling foreign reserves were inadequate to service the country´s current foreign debt of $51 billion.

Official data shows Sri Lanka needs nearly $7 billion to service its foreign debt this year, but the country´s external reserves at the end of January were only $2.07 billion -- just enough to finance one month´s imports.

The IMF stressed "the urgency of implementing a credible and coherent strategy to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability", recommending a return to a "market-determined and flexible exchange rate" -- meaning a devaluation of the Sri Lankan rupee.