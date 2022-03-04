Rupee extends fall

KARACHI: The rupee eased further against the dollar on Thursday, tracking a sharp increase in global crude prices that threatens to widen trade and current account deficit, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 177.83 per dollar, 0.12 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close of 177.62 in the interbank market.

“The dollar demand was there, but the real concern was skyrocketing commodity prices, which added pressure on the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

“The recent surge in crude oil prices amid Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to push up the country’s import bill as oil imports are the major component of Pakistan’s total imports. This is expected to cloud the outlook for the external current account,” he added.

Benchmark crude oil prices jumped near $120 a barrel on supply tightening.

According to dealers, the pressure on the rupee is likely to continue unless global energy prices witness a sharp fall.

Pakistan’s trade deficit soared 82 percent to $32 billion in eight months of this fiscal year as increase in exports was offset by a sharp advance in imports. Exports rose 26 percent to $20.5 billion in July-February FY2022, while imports increased 55 percent to $52.5 billion. The trade gap rose 22 percent year-on-year to $3.1 billion in February, and fell by 10 percent on a month-on-month basis.