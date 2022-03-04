Forex reserves decline $351mn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $351 million during the week ended February 25, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The country’s foreign reserve assets dropped to $22.875 billion from $23.226 billion a week earlier.
The SBP reserves decreased by $344 million to $16.462 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also dropped to $6.412 billion from $6.419 billion.
