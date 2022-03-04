On the brink of disaster

LAHORE: February exports stood at $2.80 billion is good news but we are awaiting import statistics. Bad news includes crude oil prices trading above $115 per barrel, rupee shedding its value regularly, and inflation going up.

Exports are on the go, and we must rejoice. However, what matters most is the trade deficit. In the past eight months, the exports posted a growth of 26 percent, but imports shot up by over 54 percent, creating an unmanageable trade deficit.

Numerous steps taken by the government to curb unnecessary imports have not worked, with the trade deficit increasing regularly. An appreciable slowdown was expected in January imports, which did not happen.

Instead, the trade deficit was highest in January this year. The fact that the commerce advisor did not reveal the import figure for February gives an impression that imports remained higher than government estimates.

Trade deficit has an adverse impact on our foreign exchange reserves that continue to deplete. Even high remittances failed to boost the reserves.

Remittances do cover the trade deficit, but not enough to finance other foreign liabilities. During the first two years of this government, exports remained stagnant, but remittances posted healthy growth.

The situation has reversed now that exports are increasing and remittances are stagnant. Imports on the other hand are growing at high speed.

Pakistani rupee is the casualty of trade and current account deficits. It continues to remain under severe pressure.

It neared its historic lowest level in December 2021. Low rupee value means an increase in the rates of all imported items.

Petroleum products for instance cost more even if the global rates are stable. These days the impact on petroleum prices is devastating.

The rupee is trading at Rs177.50 per dollar and crude oil is priced at $115 a barrel. Only a month back, crude oil was available at $92 per barrel and the rupee was valued around Rs175 against the dollar.

One fails to understand how the government afforded current petrol and diesel rates when global prices have increased by $23 per barrel. Our finances would go out of hand if the prices are not adjusted according to the global rates.

Inflation has always haunted this government. It did dip marginally below double digit, but is on the go again. Rupee depreciation, yawning fiscal deficit and high global commodity rates are frustrating government’s efforts to control inflation.

Time is not right for public appeasing steps. We need to control all unnecessary expenses, particularly subsidies that might provide temporary relief to the recipients but create inflation that nullifies the impact of any subsidy.

Another credit that this government takes is the regular increase in revenues. Most of the economic experts have pointed out that the revenues have not increased due to the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The increase is in line with the prevailing inflation, decline in rupee value and extra-ordinary high imports. Once imports come back to normal levels, the revenues would also decline accordingly.

It is the choice of the economic managers to either continue high imports and collect import-based revenues or curb imports that will cut the revenues as well. The economy would remain under pressure if imports are not controlled.

The FBR should exploit other avenues for revenues. To exploit this potential, the revenue officials would have to come out in the field.

They would have to confront the vested interests. They would be constrained to seize luxury vehicles whose owners do not pay any taxes.

They would have to seal numerous plazas constructed from black money without paying any taxes. They would have to apprehend government officials whose lifestyle does not match their incomes.

The elected members of the national and provincial assemblies who avoid taxes should be the first to go behind bars. After all they are the custodians of rule of law in the country.

Soft approach towards tax collection would no longer work. Soft approach towards violation of rules and regulations is no longer viable. We are at the brink of disaster only because we condone the influential and punish the voiceless poor.