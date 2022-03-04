Digital economy gaining traction, but bumps in road remain: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan was driving for a major digital evaluation in its financial system, but there were some challenges, which needed to be addressed to promote these services in the country, the central bank’s governor said on Thursday.

“Given the rapid pace at which innovation is taking place in the global financial system, SBP sees its role not only as a regulator of our financial system but also as an enabler to promote our goals of inclusion and innovation so that we bring banking in an easy and affordable manner to all Pakistanis,” said Dr Reza Bqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, in an interactive discussion on ‘The Promise of Digital Banks’.

He said there were some opportunities that Pakistan represented both in terms of size and scope of the digital financial services.

“On the strength side, we have a stable and well-capitalised banking system with excellent asset quality. Our banks were also resilient in time of the recent pandemic due to supportive measures taken by the SBP,” Baqir said adding the key challenge were the served and the underserved.

He added that 82 million unique accounts represented a penetration rate of 62 percent and this was amongst the lowest in the world right now in terms of bank account ownership.

“Moreover, there is a very clear and pronounced gender gap. For every three men who have a bank account only one Pakistani woman has a bank account.”

Another largely excluded segment was SMEs and banks were currently serving the needs of the small businesses, perhaps only three out of 100 SMEs in Pakistan held bank accounts, Dr Baqir noted.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth largest country where 65 percent of the population is between 15-40 years old, which provides an opportunity for offering digital products and services, according to SBP governor.

“Digital identity provides a foundational pillar of a digital society. In Pakistan you have 120 million adults that have biometrically verified National ID that is 96 percent of the total population aged 18,” he said and added, “In Pakistan, there are 43 licensed banks, 32 commercial banks as well as 11 microfinance banks and together these have more than 17,000 branches in the entire country”.

“We have an estimated 82 million unique bank accounts including mobile bank accounts,” Baqir said.

Pakistan has 189 million mobile telecom subscribers and out of these 108 million are 3G or 4G subscribers, which means a penetration rate of around 50 percent and given that some people may have two mobile phones and two SIM cards, the country has easily somewhere between 50-100 million citizens, who have mobile phones but don’t yet have bank accounts.

“We have 11 million mobile app users for digital financial services and about 7 million internet banking users for digital financial services, which means there are at least 70 million who have bank accounts but not currently using digital means such as apps or the internet for their banking needs. We have 110 million broadband subscribers, a penetration of around 50 percent.”