Cement exports fall 34.18pc in February

LAHORE: Cement exports stayed the downward course given a huge spike in the cost of production, rising international freight rates, escalating coal prices, as well as a ban on bilateral trade with India.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the cement exports witnessed a decline of 34.18 percent in the month of February 2022. The total cement exports of the country were recorded at 405,489 tons compared 616,030 tons in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic cement consumption was also affected due to increase in land prices, which affected the construction of new properties.

The local cement despatches in February 2022 were 3.95 million tons compared to 3.96 million tons in February 2021, showing a reduction of 0.17 percent.

Exports from North-based mills massively declined by 78.08 percent as the quantities reduced from 186,595 tons in February 2021 to 40,902 tons in February 2022.

The exports from North plunged 63.3 percent to 598,517 tons during July-February 2022 (eight months) as compared with 1.63 million tons exported during the same period last year.

North-based cement factories witnessed a major setback from Bangladeshi market. This market is mainly affected due to high international freight and increased cost of Pakistani cement. Bangladeshi market has been captured by Iranian cement, which is cheaper than Pakistani cement due to low cost of energy.

Exports from South also reduced by 15.1 percent to 364,587 tons in February 2022 from 429,435 tons in the same month last year. There was however a substantial decline of around 20.27 percent in exports from South zone in the first eight months of this fiscal year as the volumes reduced to 3.74 million tons from 4.7 million tons in the same period last fiscal year.

Mainly India and Afghanistan are South-based factories’ markets, but trade with India remains suspended, while Afghanistan market has not recovered since the US pullout.

In February 2022, North-based cement mills despatched 3.214 million tons cement in domestic markets, showing a reduction of 1.95 percent against 3.278 million tons in February 2021.

North based mills despatched 26.08 million tons cement domestically during the first eight months of this fiscal year showing a reduction of 2.74 percent compared to 26.82 million tons during July-February FY2021.

South-based mills despatched 740,595 tons cement in local markets during February 2022, which is 8.37 percent higher compared to 683,384 tons during February 2021. Domestic despatches by South mills during July-February FY2022 were 5.33 million tons, showing an increase of 11.2 percent over 4.79 million tons despatched during the same period last fiscal year.

During the first eight months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) stood at 35.78 million tons that calculates to 5.75 percent lower than 37.95 million tons in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

The domestic uptake of the commodity reduced by 0.63 percent to 31.42 million tons from 31.61 million tons during July-February 2021, whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 31.35 percent to 4.34 million tons from 6.33 million tons during July-February 2021.