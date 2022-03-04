PMLN awards tickets in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Thursday awarded tickets to its aspirants for mayor slots in all five tehsil of the district.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PMLN vice-president Sardar Muhammad Yousuf. Former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and others reviewed the names of the candidates of the tehsil mayor slots and gave the final approval.

The name of Sheikh Mohammad Shafee was approved for Mansehra mayor slot, Sardar Shah Khan for Baffa-Pakhal, Ibrahim Shah alias Ami Shah for Balakot, Wajid Shah for Oghi and Mohammad Liaqat would be the candidate for tehsil mayor slot of Darband.