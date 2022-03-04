PMLN awards tickets in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Thursday awarded tickets to its aspirants for mayor slots in all five tehsil of the district.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PMLN vice-president Sardar Muhammad Yousuf. Former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and others reviewed the names of the candidates of the tehsil mayor slots and gave the final approval.
The name of Sheikh Mohammad Shafee was approved for Mansehra mayor slot, Sardar Shah Khan for Baffa-Pakhal, Ibrahim Shah alias Ami Shah for Balakot, Wajid Shah for Oghi and Mohammad Liaqat would be the candidate for tehsil mayor slot of Darband.
HARIPUR: Former provincial minister and Member Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan distributed the Ehsaas Kafaalat...
MINGORA: The Qaumi Watan Party candidates for mayor seat in Mingora city and an independent on Thursday withdrawn...
PESHAWAR: Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the construction of Khayali...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give a bailout package of Rs1.985 billion to the public...
PESHAWAR: On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, newly...
PESHAWAR: Acting Malaysian High Commissioner Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh has said that Malaysia is keenly interested to...
Comments