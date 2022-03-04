Directives issued to expedite construction of bridges

PESHAWAR: Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the construction of Khayali as well as Sardaryab bridges and other roads.

He asked them to finalize the funding issues with the Planning and Development, Communications & Works and Finance departments as soon as possible so that the work can be completed in time.

The minister issued the directives while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing development work on the first part of Khayali Bridge between Charsadda and Peshawar, said a handout.

The meeting was attended Ijaz Ahmad, Director, Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Usman Shinwari Deputy Director, Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Syed Salman Liaqat, Resident Engineer, NESPAK , National Logistic Cell Peshawar Manager Asif Abrar and others.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing development work on the first part of the Khayali Bridge. Fazal Shakur Khan said the Khayali Bridge is very important as it connects two major cities Peshawar and Charssadda.