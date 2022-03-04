Kachkot Bridge opened for small vehicle traffic

PESHAWAR: On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, newly constructed Kachkot Bridge on Bannu Miranshah Road was opened for small vehicle traffic.
On this occasion, SDO C&W Amirullah Khan said that a large number of Tablighi friends go to the Tablighi Markaz on Miranshah Road for Shab e Jumma and other gatherings. Due to this, the flow of traffic was affected due to heavy rush on the under construction Kachkot Bridge on Miranshah Road.
Therefore, Deputy Commissioner Bannu made frequent visits with C&W officials to expedite the work in progress.
