‘Terrorist’ carrying Rs2m head money arrested in Bannu

BANNU: The personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in an action on Thursday arrested the alleged terrorist and extortionist in the limits of Bakakhel Police Station.

Naik Wali, a resident of Janikhel, was wanted to the CTD in a number of heinous crimes including extortion and carrying out bomb explosions in the jurisdiction of Mandan Police Station and elsewhere in the district.

The provincial government had also announced Rs2 million head money for the arrest of alleged terrorist and extortionist alive or killing him.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the CTD personnel raided a hideout and arrested the terrorist in the limits of Bakakhel Police Station.

The officials said that the terrorist had come for carrying out the terror activities and taking extortion in the area but the law enforcers foiled the bid before it could be materialised.

They said the terrorist was associated with the proscribed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Taliban’s local commander Zar Gul alias Uncle, who was heading the splinter Imam Shah Group in Garaira.