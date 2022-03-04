Zakhakhel-Tirah road reopens

JAMRUD: Government has reopened Bazaar Zakhakhel road leading to Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district after 12 years of closure.
More than a decade ago, the authorities had blocked the road leading to Tirah valley via Zakhakhel for all kinds of traffic due to security reasons.
As a result, people faced difficulties in travelling to, and from, Tirah valley because other routes take more time and resources. However, the government recently decided to reopen the route to facilitate people commuting.
