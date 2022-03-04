Tree plantation drive launched

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation has launched a tree plantation drive in the Shinkiari and Siran valley to preserve the pollution-free environment.

“We have started tree-plantation drive in the Siran valley to preserve its soothing environment and plant saplings across the valley,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of the Saibaan, told the inaugural ceremony in Jandwal area of the valley on Thursday.

Director Industries Sanaur Rehman, who was also in the attendance, planted the sapling to inaugurate tree-plantation drive in the Siran valley.

Alfaizi said that during the drive trees and saplings would be planted in the forests and different areas.

“We would also get involved students and volunteers to ensure the maximum plantation and protect this valley of rapidly changing weather hazardous,” he added.