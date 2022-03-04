Promotion of tourism: SCCI happy with KP govt’s initiatives

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has praised the KP government’s efforts for the promotion of the tourism sector.

The appreciation was expressed by SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid while addressing a consultative session on “Transforming the Tourism Industry in KP”.

The session was jointly organised by the FCDO-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programme, SCCI, KP government and relevant stakeholders here on Thursday.

It was aimed at generating a productive discussion on transforming the tourism industry in KP.

Minister for Information Technology and Food, Muhammad Atif Khan, was the chief guest.

Secretary for Tourism, Amer Sultan Tareen, SEED Team Leader Dr Omer Mukhtiar Khan, representatives, members of the business community, and government officials were present as well. The participants agreed that the tourism industry in the country has a massive potential, which is hardly being utilized. They said the geography of the KP makes it an attractive tourist destination.

The SCCI chief noted that KP is famous for scenic tourist sites, particularly historical/ancient archaeological areas, through which religious tourism is being promoted in Pakistan.

Hasnain Khurshid said KP recovered from the impacts of terrorism but COVID pandemic stalled the tourist activity. He said while the KP government has improved the infrastructure in recent years, more steps are needed to develop the country’s railway system.

The SCCI chief assured that the private sector, facilitated by the chambers, will play its part in promoting tourism, both locally and globally

The minister said: “There are a number of untapped markets for tourism in KP which can produce huge dividends for the federal and provincial governments and the private sector”.

Atif Khan said our focus should be on recreational activities to attract more tourists and generate higher rates of return for the investors and government.

The secretary for tourism apprised the participants of the recent changes made to the legal framework which provides a friendly mechanism for the private sector stakeholders to bring make proposals to the government for mutually beneficial public-private partnerships.

He urged all participants to work together with the government in identifying the implementation and infrastructure gaps and jointly develop viable solutions for them.

SEED Team Leader, Dr Omar Mukhtar Khan thanked all participants and government officials for participating in the session from all sectors of the industry and from across KP.

He said SEED will facilitate the industry by ensuring all the challenges highlighted today are brought to the government’s notice and a liaison is struck between the private sector and the provincial government.”