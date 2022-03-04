World Hearing Day: Experts urge people to avoid self-treatment

PESHAWAR: A function was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Institute of Physical Medicine & rehabilitation (IPM&R) in connection with World Hearing Day on Thursday.

The theme of the day this year was “To hear for life, listen with care”. Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai and renowned ENT specialist Prof Dr Mohib Ullah attended the event at KMU as chief guests, whereas Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, former head ENT department KTH Prof Dr Zakir ullah, director IPMR Dr Irfanullah, faculty and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Tahir Orakzai, while visiting the stalls organised by the BS audiology students, appreciated the models and hoped that the activity would provide an opportunity to students to showcase their knowledge and abilities and also raise awareness about the prevention and precautions of disabilities related to hearing loss.

Prof Dr Mohibullah said that 85db level of any sound is acceptable for human ears, but more than that can cause hearing loss. “Our hearing ability deteriorates from the age of 45 to 50 and when we reach our 80s, more than half of us suffer from significant hearing loss,” he added.

Prof Dr Zakirullah said that in Pakistan, there were many sources that caused hearing impairment such as industrial and vehicle noise, particularly pressure horns.

Prof Dr Zakirullah said that for precautionary measures, people should get away from the noisy sights or they should use ear plugs.

“People should not involve themselves in self-medication as many drugs are toxic and can cause permanent hearing loss,” he said, adding, those who are advised of hearing aids by the ENT doctors should use it for comfortable hearing and for the comfort of their families and friends.

During the function, students presented tableaus and skits related to deafness and awareness regarding hearing care.