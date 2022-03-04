Quality assurance training concludes

PESHAWAR: The series of seven (7) phases training on “Quality Assurance in Higher Education” for 300 plus public colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was commenced from February 21, 2022 at SSAQ Museum Conference Hall, Universty of Peshawar and shall be continued till March 25, 2022, said a press release.

Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rashid Khan Painda Khel, was Chief Guest of the closing ceremony of the said training.

The aforementioned ceremony was also attended by Professor Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Adviser, Quality Assurance, HED, KP, Zahoor Ahmad, Director, Directorate of Quality Enhancement, University of Peshawar; Imran Ullah Marwat, Director, Quality Assurance, along with QAC staff of HED-KP. The focal persons of QECs from 45 public colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated the event.

Chief Guest Rashid Khan Painda Khel appreciated the efforts of QAC, HED-KP and Directorate of Quality Enhancement, for organising the training series.

He also said that such activities were very important to enhance the quality of higher education. He assured full support to colleges in terms of quality assurance and strengthening internal quality assurance mechanism.